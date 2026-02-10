Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.61 and last traded at $115.5850, with a volume of 1502786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.58.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

