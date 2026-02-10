Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) CEO Steve Thompson Sells 9,025 Shares

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Thompson sold 9,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $359,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,989.28. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hilltop Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.02. 429,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,919. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $40.39.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 584.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilltop
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTH) is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.