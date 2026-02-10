JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.42 and last traded at $74.5840, with a volume of 1935575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,229.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

