Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong Sells 39,800 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 39,800 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $2,427,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,781.62. This represents a 31.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nelson Munpun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Nelson Munpun Wong sold 200 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.
- On Monday, January 12th, Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00.
- On Monday, December 8th, Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,004 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $250,550.28.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance
Shares of KLIC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. 1,243,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $73.00.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,043,000 after acquiring an additional 392,691 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,532,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.
Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.
