United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Dominion Realty Trust also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $37.69. 5,193,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,150. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 390.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

