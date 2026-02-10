United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Dominion Realty Trust also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.
United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%
NYSE UDR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $37.69. 5,193,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,150. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.72.
United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 390.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
United Dominion Realty Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting United Dominion Realty Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UDR raised its Q1 2026 EPS guidance to $0.610–$0.630 (consensus ~$0.330) and FY2026 EPS guidance to $2.470–$2.570 (consensus ~$1.390) — a large beat to street expectations that drives the stock higher. UDR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results, Establishes 2026 Guidance Ranges and Increases Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: UDR increased its dividend in the same release, which supports income-focused REIT investors and reinforces management’s confidence in cash flow. UDR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results, Establishes 2026 Guidance Ranges and Increases Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 EPS of $0.67 (vs. consensus $0.64) and revenue of $433.1M (slightly above consensus), indicating the business performed broadly in line-to-better-than-expected heading into 2026. MarketBeat: UDR Q4 results
- Neutral Sentiment: Funds from operations (FFO) of $0.64 matched Zacks’ consensus and was ~flat year-over-year — steady performance but not a surprise. UDR (UDR) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a metrics review of the quarter (revenue, margins, FFO comparisons) that investors can use to dig into operating details; nothing in that piece materially contradicts the upbeat guidance. UDR (UDR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: One report flagged a revenue miss vs. one estimate and highlighted mixed institutional activity and analyst opinions (including at least one recent sell rating), underscoring some near-term disagreement among investors/analysts despite the strong 2026 guide. UDR ($UDR) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.
About United Dominion Realty Trust
United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.
UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.
