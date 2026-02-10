Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 204,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 79,564 shares.The stock last traded at $10.3880 and had previously closed at $10.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTDPY. Zacks Research raised Barratt Redrow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Barratt Redrow from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Redrow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

