First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 36023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $214,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 20.6% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover. The Index universe is defined as all component companies of the 24 developed-market country indexes in the Dow Jones Global Indexes family.

