Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 892,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 227,373 shares.The stock last traded at $21.25 and had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

