SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $68.5250, with a volume of 551896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,171.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after buying an additional 1,366,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,566,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,072.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 852,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 779,675 shares during the period. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,829,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,447,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

