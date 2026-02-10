United Airlines (UAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2026 – United Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/27/2026 – United Airlines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – United Airlines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $132.50 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $138.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – United Airlines had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/13/2026 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $117.00 to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – United Airlines was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – United Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – United Airlines is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2025 – United Airlines is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Featured Stories

