Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.8250, but opened at $58.90. Resonac shares last traded at $60.6750, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Resonac Trading Up 10.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 303.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 3.94%.

About Resonac

Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor‐grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare‐earth magnetic alloys and high‐purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

