iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.7740, with a volume of 573182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 2.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $715.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. APS Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 142,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,976 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the telecommunications sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as fixed-line telecommunications and mobile telecommunications.

