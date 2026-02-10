CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $410.75 and last traded at $408.04. Approximately 2,808,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,074,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.21.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.37 and its 200-day moving average is $475.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of -323.84, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,216,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,748,000 after buying an additional 340,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,922,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,073,000 after purchasing an additional 117,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,227,000 after acquiring an additional 137,224 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,365,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.