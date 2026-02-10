Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 727,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 410,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Energy Stock Down 7.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp. in January 2019. Southern Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.