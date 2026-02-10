Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.06 and last traded at $82.35. Approximately 13,725,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 15,335,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 305.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 204.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 36.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

