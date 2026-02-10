Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading 7.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.32 and last traded at $131.36. Approximately 15,417,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,761,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,611.50. The trade was a 75.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,736. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

