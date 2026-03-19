Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $173,663.28 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Gary Ogilby sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,778.94. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2%

CW traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $692.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $669.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $730.12.

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Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Curtiss-Wright

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Curtiss‑Wright reported stronger‑than‑expected revenue and EPS with double‑digit revenue growth and healthy margins, supporting earnings momentum and investor confidence. MarketBeat CW page

Quarterly results: Curtiss‑Wright reported stronger‑than‑expected revenue and EPS with double‑digit revenue growth and healthy margins, supporting earnings momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Dividend: Management declared a quarterly dividend (record Mar 26, payable Apr 13), providing a modest cash return that can help steady sentiment around the name. Dividend notice

Dividend: Management declared a quarterly dividend (record Mar 26, payable Apr 13), providing a modest cash return that can help steady sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Routine smaller insider sales: Several VPs and an EVP sold relatively small lots (140–220 shares each); these look like routine liquidity moves rather than clear signs of deteriorating insider conviction. VP Mcdonald Form 4

Routine smaller insider sales: Several VPs and an EVP sold relatively small lots (140–220 shares each); these look like routine liquidity moves rather than clear signs of deteriorating insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated C‑suite selling: CEO Lynn Bamford (3,225 shares), CFO K. Christopher Farkas (918 shares) and COO Kevin Rayment (907 shares) sold on Mar 17 for multi‑hundred‑thousand to multi‑million dollar proceeds — larger insider exits often raise questions about conviction or prompt rebalancing concerns. See SEC filings for details. CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4 COO Form 4

Concentrated C‑suite selling: CEO Lynn Bamford (3,225 shares), CFO K. Christopher Farkas (918 shares) and COO Kevin Rayment (907 shares) sold on Mar 17 for multi‑hundred‑thousand to multi‑million dollar proceeds — larger insider exits often raise questions about conviction or prompt rebalancing concerns. See SEC filings for details. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary: A Seeking Alpha piece published Mar 17 argued the stock is richly valued after a big run and recommended downgrading over margin sustainability and valuation concerns — such narratives can amplify selling pressure. Seeking Alpha downgrade

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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