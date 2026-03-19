Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired Rep. Rick W. Allen

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on February 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “LIVTR” account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 2/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/19/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 1/14/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 12/12/2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,362,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,103,188. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.36%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction.

After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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