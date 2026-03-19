Marcy Reed Sells 836 Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Marcy Reed sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total transaction of $240,717.84. Following the sale, the director owned 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,023.14. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $289.33. The company had a trading volume of 494,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.14 and a 200-day moving average of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.93.

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Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,146,000 after acquiring an additional 215,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.9% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,148,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,706,000 after purchasing an additional 83,638 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,908,000 after buying an additional 87,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,725,000 after buying an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

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Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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