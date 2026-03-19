Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.6450. Approximately 46,828,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 68,073,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

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Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,188,776,000 after buying an additional 4,087,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,994,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,394,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,857,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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