IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $31.8990. Approximately 16,849,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 21,664,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

IonQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,581 shares of company stock valued at $591,156. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IonQ by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IonQ by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,074,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $199,753,000. Finally, Marex Group plc raised its holdings in IonQ by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,866 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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