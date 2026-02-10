CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.54 and last traded at $78.08. 23,098,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 19,328,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher target — Wells Fargo raised its price target on KO to $87 and kept an “overweight” rating, offering explicit upside that can attract buyers ahead of earnings. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

CocaCola Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 549,528 shares of company stock worth $41,051,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

