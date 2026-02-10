Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $107.1090 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Insider Activity at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In related news, CEO Robert J. Stanley acquired 10,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,310.95. This represents a 67.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 130,586 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 185.6% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 190,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 123,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,826,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

Featured Stories

