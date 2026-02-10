Hyatt Hotels (H) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.7814 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $159.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,836. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $1,583,726.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,195.08. The trade was a 78.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 64.2% during the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

