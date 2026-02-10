Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.45) per share and revenue of $59.2750 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $443.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.62. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 456.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Report on VNDA

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.