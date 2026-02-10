IGM Financial (IGIFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8560 per share and revenue of $692.3010 million for the quarter.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

IGM Financial Inc is a Canada-based wealth and asset management company that provides a range of financial planning and investment solutions to individual and institutional clients. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries—IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Investment Planning Counsel—the firm offers advisory services, mutual funds, segregated funds, and a suite of managed portfolio solutions designed to meet diverse investor needs. IGM’s business model centers on delivering fee-based and commission-based products through a network of financial advisors and distribution partners across Canada.

The company’s flagship arm, IG Wealth Management, operates one of the largest financial advisor networks in the country, offering advice on retirement planning, tax strategies, estate and legacy planning, and insurance products.

