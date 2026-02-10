Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $777.4260 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $6,946,247.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,966.33. The trade was a 91.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at $175,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.