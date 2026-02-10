Hercules Capital (HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $141.5690 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 580,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 469,989 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 558,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 280,198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,318,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,938,000 after acquiring an additional 165,762 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 target price on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

