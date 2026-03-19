Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $271.10 and last traded at $269.0240. Approximately 6,625,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,528,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

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Vertiv Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 35.5% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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