Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.88 and last traded at $205.27. Approximately 32,006,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 38,200,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.46.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $334.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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