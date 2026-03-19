Insider Selling: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells 996,927 Shares of Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 996,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $10,068,962.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,743,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,811,632.60. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $814,003.19.

On Monday, March 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 97,066 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $976,483.96.

On Friday, March 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,615 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $116,266.15.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,349.85.

On Monday, February 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $13,993,620.70.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $131,487.98.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37,532,847.56.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $14,590,841.12.

On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $19,609,764.35.

On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $50,338,380.80.

Redwire Price Performance

NYSE RDW traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.65. 12,925,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,805,396. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Redwire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 67.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Research analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

RDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Redwire in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Redwire by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

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Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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