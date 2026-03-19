Insperity (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul Sarvadi Buys 25,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Sarvadi acquired 25,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 997,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,550,723.20. This trade represents a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 1,225,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 0.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26.

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Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after buying an additional 615,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

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Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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