Rep. Rick W. Allen Sells Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intuit stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A – SECURITIES” account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 2/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/19/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 1/14/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 12/12/2025.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $455.24. 2,595,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,364. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.00 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.06.

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More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction.

After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

About Intuit

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Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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