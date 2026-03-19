United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $4,398,585.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.95, for a total value of $4,398,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,938,901.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of UTHR traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $527.00. 504,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,849. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $548.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.99.

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United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.09.

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United Therapeutics Company Profile

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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