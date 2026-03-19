Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 465 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BREE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 360 to GBX 340 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 457.50.

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Breedon Group Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of BREE traded down GBX 11.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 319.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,175,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 and a 12-month high of GBX 496. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 342.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 340.22.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 31.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Breedon Group Company Profile

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Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

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