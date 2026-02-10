BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 3% – Time to Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 58,340,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 79,088,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.45.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,792. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 20.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

