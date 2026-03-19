Insider Selling: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells 23,167 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

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eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $235,149,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4,452,655.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,092,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $182,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $163,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of eBay by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $161,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

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eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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