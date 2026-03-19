Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 81,319 Shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $814,003.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,662,407 shares in the company, valued at $437,060,694.07. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 996,927 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $10,068,962.70.

On Monday, March 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 97,066 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $976,483.96.

On Friday, March 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,615 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $116,266.15.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,349.85.

On Monday, February 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $13,993,620.70.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $37,532,847.56.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $14,590,841.12.

On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $19,609,764.35.

On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $50,338,380.80.

Redwire Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RDW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,925,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,805,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Redwire Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%.The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Redwire by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Redwire by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redwire in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwire from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

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About Redwire

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Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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