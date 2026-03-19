Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 81,319 Shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDWGet Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $814,003.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,662,407 shares in the company, valued at $437,060,694.07. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 996,927 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $10,068,962.70.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 97,066 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $976,483.96.
  • On Friday, March 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,615 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $116,266.15.
  • On Tuesday, February 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,349.85.
  • On Monday, February 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $13,993,620.70.
  • On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98.
  • On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $37,532,847.56.
  • On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $14,590,841.12.
  • On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $19,609,764.35.
  • On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $50,338,380.80.

Redwire Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RDW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,925,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,805,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Redwire Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Redwire (NYSE:RDWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%.The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Redwire by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Redwire by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redwire in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwire from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDW

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

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