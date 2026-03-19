Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) EVP Paul Oldham Sells 4,314 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,077. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.52 and a 200-day moving average of $227.47.

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Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,431,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,467 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,062,000 after buying an additional 237,895 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,403,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

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Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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