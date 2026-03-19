Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 3.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $71.93. 28,387,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 21,691,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $1,706,006.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 397,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,635,236.60. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,842,428 shares of company stock valued at $138,708,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

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Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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