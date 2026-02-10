IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 16,502,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 21,674,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

IonQ Price Performance

Insider Activity at IonQ

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

In other IonQ news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,145. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,496.53. The trade was a 45.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,992,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Featured Stories

