Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.78 and last traded at $98.81. 2,954,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,244,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $14,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,629,199.33. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hoglund sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $5,576,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 147,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,799.55. This trade represents a 33.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 916,815 shares of company stock valued at $75,023,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

