Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s Why

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) traded down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $309.57 and last traded at $303.5010. 329,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 608,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $386.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.76. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.