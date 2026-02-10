Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 982,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 355,324 shares.The stock last traded at $23.2850 and had previously closed at $23.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1122 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

