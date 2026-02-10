Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 982,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 355,324 shares.The stock last traded at $23.2850 and had previously closed at $23.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1122 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.