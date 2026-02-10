Bunge Global (BG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bunge Global (NYSE: BG) recently:

2/6/2026 – Bunge Global was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

2/5/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Bunge Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Bunge Global had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Bunge Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2025 – Bunge Global had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/24/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $108.00.

12/18/2025 – Bunge Global had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Bunge Global was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,865,156.69. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

