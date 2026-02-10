Bunge Global (BG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bunge Global (NYSE: BG) recently:
- 2/6/2026 – Bunge Global was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 2/5/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Bunge Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Bunge Global had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Bunge Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/21/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2025 – Bunge Global had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/24/2025 – Bunge Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $108.00.
- 12/18/2025 – Bunge Global had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/16/2025 – Bunge Global was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,865,156.69. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bunge Global
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.