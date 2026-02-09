Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.7940 and last traded at $30.7940, with a volume of 1441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTSKY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Otsuka to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Otsuka to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Otsuka from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otsuka currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Otsuka Stock Up 2.5%

Otsuka Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.



Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm’s core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

