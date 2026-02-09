Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells $481,851.40 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) VP Darrin Talley sold 3,230 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE XOM traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,289,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,379,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $637.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

