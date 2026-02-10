Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s Why

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.2450. 47,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 75,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Rafael Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rafael

The stock has a market cap of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rafael by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 190,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 133,024 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rafael in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 132.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

