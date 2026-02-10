PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Still a Buy?

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.1250.

PARK24 Trading Up 10.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

Get PARK24 alerts:

PARK24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park24 Co, Ltd. operates as a leading provider of parking lot services in Japan under the “Times” brand. The company owns, leases and manages a network of automated and manned parking facilities, offering hourly, daily and monthly parking plans for both individual motorists and corporate clients. Park24’s core parking solutions are supported by proprietary reservation and payment technologies, which include smartphone apps, automated ticketing machines and cashless payment terminals.

In addition to parking management, Park24 has diversified into mobility-related services such as car sharing, car rental and limousine services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.