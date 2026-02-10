JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.0263 and last traded at $36.0263. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.4050.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is a global pure-play coffee and tea company with operations spanning retail, out-of-home, and e-commerce channels. The company produces a wide range of coffee and tea products including whole beans, ground coffee, single-serve pods, instant coffee and various tea blends. Through partnerships with foodservice providers, restaurants and office networks, JDE Peet’s delivers branded coffee and tea offerings to millions of consumers worldwide.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a number of well-known brands such as Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, L’OR, Senseo, Tassimo, Kenco and Pickwick tea in Europe, alongside Peet’s Coffee, Stumptown and Intelligentsia in North America.

